Running on February 28th and 29th, and March 1st and 2nd, Stories We Tell: Nelson, will bring Nelson to life with sound, film and projection, with real stories from the people who live there. This is one of many opportunities provided by This is Nelson; the arts and culture strand of the Nelson Town Deal, for people to get involved with arts and culture.

Stories We Tell: Nelson, is a chance for audiences to listen through headphones to the memories, life events and experiences of local people. All free to attend, people will be guided through the streets, listening to the personal reflections of real people, and enjoying visual imagery, animation and soundscapes.

“It was a flourishing mill town when we came in the sixties and the Arndale Centre was new, and I could hear mills working when I walked to school. You could hear the rattle of the looms.”

The work, created with creative company Breaking Barriers, is designed to encourage people to look more closely at their everyday surroundings.

Parvez Qadir, artistic director of Breaking Barriers, said: “This piece invites people to witness ambitious work on their doorstep; it’s a magnificent love letter to the places and spaces they call home.”

This work is the culmination of a series of conversations and dialogue between the creators, Breaking Barriers, Lancashire County Council's Cultural Services and communities of Nelson which have uncovered insights into experiences and feelings over recent decades.

“You could walk into anyone’s house at any given time, they didn’t even have to be there but you’d walk in. They’d ask you, have you eaten?”

Stephen Barnes, chairman of Nelson Town Deal Board, said: “Stories We Tell: Nelson will bring the town to life with sound, film and projection with real stories from residents. I’m very excited to come along and hear the memories, life events and experiences of local people, past and present.

“It’s full of working class people, beautiful scenery, you’ve got Pendle Hill and the surrounding areas. It’s quite rich in sports history as well, with the football team being the first team to beat Real Madrid abroad.”

Stories We Tell: Nelson, is Part of This is Nelson, which is the arts and culture strand of the Nelson Town Deal. This partnership programme between In-Situ, Building Bridges and Super Slow Way is taking place over the next three years, bringing artists together to re-imagine Nelson.

Shabaz Ahmed, Community Development Officer for Building Bridges, said: “We are excited to be working with Breaking Barriers and In-Situ on this project that brings the stories of local people to life. Every Street in Nelson has long been an area of Nelson with its own story of home, family and community and centring the project around this street really captures those feelings and sentiments. We feel we have been taken on a journey through generations of people connected to the area and are delighted to be able to take a wider audience along with us.”

Performances will be at 7pm and 8pm each evening. Tickets are free, but must be booked via https://www.in-situ.org.uk/get-involved.