I could easily have ended up in the care system.

My dad died when I was only 10. And my mum, who was left to raise seven children alone, died five years later.

Looking back, I could have gone into care, separated from my siblings. But I moved into a flat with my two older brothers, who looked after me, and I started working full-time at age 16.

Life also could have been very different when my children were young. We lost their mum following a tragic incident, and I had to bring up two pre-teen sons single-handedly while holding down a full-time job.

Burnley fosterer Stephen Dean. Credit: 246PHOTOGRAPHY

These life experiences inspired me to help vulnerable young people by becoming a solo foster carer.

I worked continuously from age 16, doing 12-hour days as Head of Safety and Statutory Compliance for a national retailer before retiring last September. My two sons, now adults, had flown the nest, and I was dreading retirement. I couldn’t see myself sitting around doing nothing, rattling around a four-bedroom house alone.

The answer came one day when I spotted a poster about becoming a foster carer. And then, while walking through the town centre, I passed Fostering Solutions, part of the National Fostering Group. Inspired, I went in and registered my interest.

The assessment and approval process took more than six months, examining every part of my life, from my childhood, friendships, and relationships to my parenting experiences, finances, and health. The process was intensive, but I can understand why. An agency must match children with the right foster carer who can meet their needs.

Initially, I had not considered how fostering would change my life as a single, 68-year-old male and a big Clarets fan. But no matter the changes required, Fostering Solutions was there every step of the way, providing training and advice. I have also benefited from support from carers and the National Fostering Group.

Fostering Solutions suggested that respite work might be for me. This much-needed service involves short-term sleepovers, day care, or holiday and emergency cover.

I have been a foster carer for eight months and am approved to look after children from 0 to 18. So far, I have looked after 15 while supporting their primary carers, and I now see four children on a planned basis, offering a weekend break every month.

Children in care can display challenging behaviours. My job is to understand what fears or trauma might fuel their behaviour and help the youngsters feel safe and learn to trust adults. It's not always easy when they are only with you for a day or so. But I've learned tips and tricks to quickly get to know them and help them feel at ease.

Respite care gives me the flexibility to enjoy my retirement while offering many children and their primary carers the necessary break they need to reset.

Fostering can be demanding at times.

But I can honestly say that helping to look after children in care is the most satisfying and rewarding experience I have ever had.

Stephen encourages anyone thinking of fostering to make enquiries.