Meet the amazing pupil at Burnley's Brunshaw Primary School who saved his pocket money to buy gifts for homeless
And the kindness shown by seven-year-old Tyler Bruce has made him the pride of his family, his school and his hometown. It came as no surprise to anyone when Tyler asked his family and teachers at Brunshaw Primary School what he could do to help the homeless people he had seen while out in town with his family. And his idea to save up his spending money to buy blankets, hats, gloves and scarves for people facing a bleak Christmas has touched the hearts of hundreds of people across the borough.
Brunshaw Primary headteacher Mrs Smith said: “Our entire Brunshaw family are all very proud of Tyler's charitable efforts. Tyler's altruistic actions, along with his awareness of the needs of others at this special time of year, have helped to 'Spread the Warmth' and have brought together the local community to spread the true message of Christmas.
“Tyler has said his aim this Christmas is to make people smile. We all think he has achieved so much more than that.”
Tyler will be handing out the gift bags on Christmas Eve with his parents and little brother Austyn (three) before returning home to await the arrival of Santa. And we feel sure there may be a couple of extra gifts on the sleigh for this little boy who shown us all the true spirit of Christmas.