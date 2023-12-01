He has been saving his £5 a week spending money to buy gifts and treats for the homeless people of Burnley.

And the kindness shown by seven-year-old Tyler Bruce has made him the pride of his family, his school and his hometown. It came as no surprise to anyone when Tyler asked his family and teachers at Brunshaw Primary School what he could do to help the homeless people he had seen while out in town with his family. And his idea to save up his spending money to buy blankets, hats, gloves and scarves for people facing a bleak Christmas has touched the hearts of hundreds of people across the borough.

Brunshaw Primary headteacher Mrs Smith said: “Our entire Brunshaw family are all very proud of Tyler's charitable efforts. Tyler's altruistic actions, along with his awareness of the needs of others at this special time of year, have helped to 'Spread the Warmth' and have brought together the local community to spread the true message of Christmas.

Tyler Bruce (7) will hand out 10 gift bags to the needy on Christmas Eve . He has bought the items from his own pocket money. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“Tyler has said his aim this Christmas is to make people smile. We all think he has achieved so much more than that.”