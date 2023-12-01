Former ‘Hollyoaks’ and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Gemma Atkinson launches shoebox appeal at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary
The Hits Radio host cuddled six-week-old Staffie pups which were born on the site as she helped to kick off the annual appeal. The 55-acre Edenfield sanctuary rehomes cats, dogs and small animals while donkeys, horses, goats, pigs, sheep and more live out their lives there.
Gemma said: “I love the Shoebox Appeal as it means animals at the sanctuary receive a present on Christmas Day. It’s amazing how generous people are and it’s extra-special for our animals to receive these treats. It was lovely to meet the puppies – I think my partner Gorka Marquez is scared I may take a couple home!”
For the Shoebox Appeal, it’s about making up shoeboxes with the following items: For dogs, they can include Whimzees, Harringtons wet and dry food, collars, fleece blankets, sardines, hot dogs and squeaky toys. For cats, they ask for Applaws tins, scratching posts or toys, cat nip, feather toys and kitten pouches. For stables, they request grooming brushes, treat balls, salt/mineral licks and mints, preferably Polo Mints but not extra strong. For the farm animals, the list includes small animal water bottles, heat pads, crackers, Weetabix, small pet bowls and pellet/nugget type rabbit food. Shoeboxes can be dropped off at the sanctuary or at the Bleakholt charity shops in Ramsbottom, Bacup and Bury.