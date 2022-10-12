Admittedly there may have been a few blips, including the breakdown of her marriage and the pandemic which saw her lose three jobs, including modelling and acting, overnight.

But little did Barnoldswick born Polly realise that her biggest break was yet to come when she found herself as one of the stars of the hit Netflix series Selling the O.C. a reality drama show focusing on real estate teams selling luxury multi-million pound properties to the rich and famous.

Barnoldswick born Polly Brindle (seated) with the cast of the smash hit Netflix reality show Selling The OC

Selling the O.C. is the latest Selling Sunset spinoff, joining the Florida-based Selling Tampa that launched in December 2021. Selling the O.C. follows the Orange County branch of the Oppenheim Group, the luxury real-estate agency owned by twin brothers, Brett and Jason Oppenheim.

A former student at Fisher More High School in Colne Polly said: "Ironically it was the pandemic that made me re-evaluate everything which led me to where I am today.

"I now have two fantastic careers, my job in real estate and also the show."

Polly's journey to stardom began when she went to Paris for 'a couple of weeks' to do some modelling work. She stayed for three years and later, after modelling stints in Europe, at the age of 21, made her first trip to London which was to become her home and base for work for five years. During that time she also got married.

"We sold up and decided to move to Los Angeles and the idea was for us to have a life in the sun where we would have 'beach babies,' "Polly said.

"But it didn't work out as planned. He left and I stayed and I had to figure out what I was going to do."

Real estate had been on Polly's radar for a while but she never had the time to be able to study and obtain her license, so she took advantage of lockdown to knuckle down and re-train.

Polly added: "I decided to relocate down to Orange County where the properties are definitely in the ‘luxury’ bracket and the area is much cleaner and safer than Los Angeles. Plus the commission on these properties is so high.

"I had just started my training course and I saw that The Oppenheim Group was opening a second office five minutes away from my apartment, so I cold emailed the owner/broker, Jason Oppenheim, and he was luckily in town the next day and agreed to meet me."

Polly was unaware that another show was on the cards until Jason asked her to change her Instagram account from private to public.

"I was slightly surprised by that because I am not an influencer or anything like that, but I later found out that Jason asked me to do this as he was putting people forward for the show and he had spoken to the production team about me," said Polly.

A couple of months later Polly found out she had been cast in the show which has gone on to become one of the most watched shows on Netflix.

Polly admits she is 'rolling with it' saying: "It feels very familiar but not familiar at all, if that makes sense. Because of my modelling experience it feels normal for me to have a camera around so I can just be myself.

"Modelling was a great education for me too because I understand what goes on behind the scenes."

And while California is now her adopted home, Polly says she is a "Barlicker through and through' and visits the UK to see family and friends at least once a year.

"I would never say never to moving back to the UK but I am very settled here and have been now for 10 years.

" But I keep in touch with everyone back home, including a lot of schoolfriends, and I love meeting up with everyone when I am home."

And Polly has some sage advice for any young women who wish to emulate her success.

