From crafts, live gigs and stage shows to HAPPA’s Novelty Dog Show, our guide has everything you need to know for a fun-filled week of entertainment:

Thursday

12-30pm Card-making class at Transform Crafts, Red Lion Street, Burnley.

Autumn Novelty Dog Show at HAPPA, at Shores Hey Farm, Black House Lane, Briercliffe, Burnley.

6-45pm Faulty Towers – The Dining Experience at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Holme Road, Burnley.

7pm Sing For Your Supper at Circus Cafe Lounge, Bank Parade, Burnley.

7-30pm Forbidden Nights at The Muni, Colne.

7-30pm The Hunch at Hamish's Cafe & Bar, Moorcock House, Gisburn Road, Blacko.

7-30pm Eban Brown’s Stylistic Songbook at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Road.

7-30pm Sister Act at Pendle Hippodrome Theatre, New Market Street, Colne.

8-30pm Quiz at The Park View, Higgin Street, Burnley.

Friday

7pm Heaven Sent Concert at Christ Church, Cross Street, Nelson.

7-30pm From Gold To Rio – music of Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran at The Muni, Colne.

7-30pm The Simon & Garfunkel Story at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Road.

8pm Akimbo Events First Birthday with Aztek Audio at The Hideaway Bar & Kitchen, St James’ Street, Burnley.

9pm FMA + 12 GAGE at The Venue, Albert Road, Colne.

9pm The 60s Band at Remedy Gin Bar, Ormerod Street.

9pm Karma Boom at The Bridge Inn, Burnley Road, Padiham.

Saturday

9am Makers Market at Burnley Market, Curzon Street.

10am to 4pm Craft fair at Barley Chapel. All proceeds to the chapel.

2pm Broadway Brunch at Penny Black Bar, Hargreaves Street, Burnley.

7pm The Safe at The Hideaway Bar & Kitchen, St James’ Street, Burnley.

7pm Monroes Resident Night at Europa Bar & Revival Club, Walton Street, Nelson.

7pm Rework Presents: Abandoned Circus at Circ Retro Bar, Bank Parade, Burnley.

7-30pm Everything Changes – Take That and Robbie Williams tribute at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Road.

8pm The B.B. Wolf Duo at The Loom, Bank Parade, Burnley.

8pm Red Hot Rage Machine – tribute at The Park View, Higgin Street, Burnley.

9pm FRESH! Oldskool and Nu Rave at Penny Black Bar, Hargreaves Street, Burnley.

10pm Foos of the Stone Age – tribute at Sanctuary, Cow Lane, Burnley.

Sunday

10am Learn to ride sessions, preloved bike sale and free bike services atByron Road Community Centre, Colne.

10am to 4pm Craft fair at Barley Chapel.

Noon Autumn Novelty Dog Show at HAPPA, at Shores Hey Farm, Black House Lane, Briercliffe. Nine classes available to enter: Most Handsome Dog, Prettiest Bitch, Best Veteran (ages seven plus), Cutest Puppy (six – 12 months), Most Appealing Eyes, Best Rescue, Waggiest Tail, Junior, Handler (ages up to 14 years) and Fancy Dress.

3pm Beauty and the Beast ballet at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Road.

3-30pm Complete Control - Greenhill Social and Bowling Club, Manchester Road, Burnley.

5pm Live music - Odall at The Royal Dyche, Yorkshire Street, Burnley.

Monday

11am Painting and drawing classes at Transform Crafts, Red Lion Street, Burnley.

1pm Adults Offshoots Permaculture Project, Towneley Hall, Burnley.

1pm Learn How To Use Stamps and Inks at Transform Crafts.

7-30pm Dr Richard Shepherd - Unnatural Causes at Burnley Mechanics Theatre.Manchester Road.

Wednesday

1pm Beginners stamping classes at Transform Crafts, Red Lion Street, Burnley.