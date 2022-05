The annual mayor making ceremony was able to take place in person for the first time in three years.

The new town mayor is Coun. Jenni Schumann and her daughter, Maddy is the new mayoress. The consort is Mr John Carysforth

The mayor making ceremony has been held in person in Clitheroe for the first time since 2019

Councillors Jonathan Hill and Gaynor Hibbert were installed as the town’s new deputy mayor and mayoress.