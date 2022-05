The Giant E Bike was taken from LIDL car park in Colne Road on Saturday at around 7pm.

The suspect, who was wearing a ski mask, is described as an Asian male, and is around 6ft tall.

Anybody with information can contact PC Lees on [email protected] quoting Log 1444 of 7th May. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.