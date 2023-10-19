News you can trust since 1877
Marsden Park playground refurbished with £100,000 investment

Marsden Park playground has been refurbished following investment totalling £100,000 from the Nelson Town Deal project.
By John Deehan
Published 19th Oct 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 13:03 BST
The new recreational area has been created through the Healthy Town strand of the Town Deal project, providing up-to-date play equipment for the park’s users.

This improvement comes following two public consultations held at Marsden Hall, and an online option for people to have their say on how the new playground should look. The previous playground was more than 20 years old and was due an upgrade.

(Left to right): Phil Riley, Coun. Zafar Ali, leader of Pendle Borough Council Coun. Asjad Mahmood.(Left to right): Phil Riley, Coun. Zafar Ali, leader of Pendle Borough Council Coun. Asjad Mahmood.
Several options were presented by different designers incorporating different pieces of equipment and layouts, and the scheme with the most positive feedback was chosen.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council and Nelson Town Deal Board member, said: “It is great that with the funding we have been given we have been able to improve the play facilities at another one of our Nelson parks for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Phil Riley, Pendle Borough Council’s Green Spaces manager, added: “These improvements count towards our goals of attracting more young people to the playground, which in turn will lead to more people using Marsden Park and hopefully equating to an uplift in both physical and mental wellbeing for its users.”

Coun. Zafar Ali, the council’s portfolio holder for Environment and Climate Change, and member of the Town Deal Board, added: “This new playground is one of four being funded through the Nelson Town Deal.

“The facilities have received much-needed investment and I’m grateful to Nelson Town Council for their support package which has helped deliver the improvements alongside the funds from the town deal.”