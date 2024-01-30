Marsden Building Society’s £2.8k boost for wellness workshops in Burnley care homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Greater Good Project CIC is a non-profit community interest company aimed at tackling loneliness and promoting positive health and well-being through creativity and the arts. The donated funds will be used to support an initiative run by the Project to offer free music, movement, and poetry workshops to over 60s living in care homes across Burnley.

This donation is the first of eleven grants Marsden Building Society awarded, totalling just over £30,000. The funds are managed by the Community Foundation for Lancashire, which works closely with organisations to help ensure their charitable donations have the greatest impact where they’re most needed.

(Left to right) Michaela Kenny (Community Foundation for Lancashire), Cath Eddisford and Jayne Bradshaw (Greater Good Project), Kelly Court (Community Foundation for Lancashire), Rebecca Hargrave (Marsden Building Society)

Rob Pheasey, chief executive of the Marsden Building Society, said: “This project provides an invaluable service for care homes across Burnley and we’re proud to offer our support. Making impactful contributions to our communities and helping to enhance the lives of local people is something we’re extremely passionate about, and the Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation is a great way to do just that. Through the foundation, we’ll be delivering financial support to local charities and organisations who make a significant difference in our local area.”

Cath Eddisford, director at The Greater Good Project CIC, commented: “A huge thank you to the Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation for funding this much-needed project. The generous donation has enabled us to reach a great many residents living in care homes in Burnley and help tackle loneliness and isolation by providing free interactive music sessions.”

Kelly Court, programmes manager at the Community Foundation for Lancashire, added: “The Community Foundation for Lancashire are delighted to work with Marsden Building Society on their charitable foundation, awarding grant funding to community organisations and projects that can make a real difference to people across Lancashire. The Greater Good CIC is a brilliant example of this, and their engagement activities have such a positive impact on the people they support. We're proud to be able to support such positive initiatives.”