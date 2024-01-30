Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ben Ibrahim, who owns Continentals, spoke out after the next phase of the Town2Turf project saw the temporary closure of Keirby Walk, where his eaterie is based.

Ben said: “I would like to ask whoever is responsible for this to leave their offices and drive around Burnley to witness for themselves the massive delays and the impact on the shops and businesses it has had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The whole scheme has drastically affected our business, takings are down by 50 per cent and we were given hardly any any advance warning about the closure of Keirby Walk. It wouldn’t have taken much for someone to come round to let us know this was happening and we would have been prepared for it.

Pictured at Continentals in Burnley are (left to right) Katie Carrington, Elise O'Brien, Andrew Heywood and manager Lee Ibrahim, Burnley , who says they have noticed a drop off in trade since the roadworks on the Town 2 Turf project started. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“We do deliveries and take aways so this recent closure will affect that side of the business too.”

Ben’s son Lee is manager of the popular restaurant that has been based in Burnley for over two decades. He told the Express that many of their customers had told them they found it ‘too stressful’ to venture into town because of the roadworks, adding: “People have been asking if we are still open. There were not enough diversion signs warning motorists about the closure and how to access the businesses on here.

“I hope that whoever is responsible for this realises the impact it is having on the businesses in the town.”

Continentals Delicatessent in Burnley have noticed a drop off in trade since the roadworks on the Town 2 Turf project started. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A temporary road diversion has been put in place on the short stretch of Yorkshire Street that goes past the Keirby Hotel and links to Croft Street and St James's Street has been temporarily closed. Cars and other vehicles can access Keirby Walk and the car park under Charter Walk shopping centre by travelling along Centenary Way, turning right at the Tesco traffic lights into Red Lion Street (at the bottom of the bus station) and immediately right again into Croft Street (which has temporarily been made two-way).