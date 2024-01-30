Owner of Burnley restaurant Continentals says latest phase of Town2Turf project has halved his business takings
Ben Ibrahim, who owns Continentals, spoke out after the next phase of the Town2Turf project saw the temporary closure of Keirby Walk, where his eaterie is based.
Ben said: “I would like to ask whoever is responsible for this to leave their offices and drive around Burnley to witness for themselves the massive delays and the impact on the shops and businesses it has had.
“The whole scheme has drastically affected our business, takings are down by 50 per cent and we were given hardly any any advance warning about the closure of Keirby Walk. It wouldn’t have taken much for someone to come round to let us know this was happening and we would have been prepared for it.
“We do deliveries and take aways so this recent closure will affect that side of the business too.”
Ben’s son Lee is manager of the popular restaurant that has been based in Burnley for over two decades. He told the Express that many of their customers had told them they found it ‘too stressful’ to venture into town because of the roadworks, adding: “People have been asking if we are still open. There were not enough diversion signs warning motorists about the closure and how to access the businesses on here.
“I hope that whoever is responsible for this realises the impact it is having on the businesses in the town.”
A temporary road diversion has been put in place on the short stretch of Yorkshire Street that goes past the Keirby Hotel and links to Croft Street and St James's Street has been temporarily closed. Cars and other vehicles can access Keirby Walk and the car park under Charter Walk shopping centre by travelling along Centenary Way, turning right at the Tesco traffic lights into Red Lion Street (at the bottom of the bus station) and immediately right again into Croft Street (which has temporarily been made two-way).
The controversial £6M Town2Turf regeneration project has already caused huge traffic delays around a key junction in Burnley town centre and near to Burnley Football Club’s Turf Moor. The scheme is being funded through Levelling Up grant money and other funding and undertaken in partnership between Burnley Council, Lancashire County Council and Burnley Football Club.