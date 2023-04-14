Founded in 1860, the Marsden is the largest Lancashire-based building society, set up to support savers and borrowers whilst building something better for the community.

The charitable foundation will support projects in Lancashire focused on three key themes: financial well-being, societal inclusion, and the environment. Their 2023 fund is now open with £30,000 to donate.

Deadline for applications is Friday, May 12th.

The fund, managed by the Community Foundation for Lancashire, is open to applicants until Friday, May 12th. Projects meeting at least one of the key themes can apply for a grant of up to £3,000.

“Our goal has always been to build something better for the community,” said Rob Pheasey, chief executive of the Marsden. “And that extends beyond helping people to save for the future and own their own homes. For us, it means giving back to the communities we call home.

“The charitable foundation is a great way for us to do that, delivering financial support to small, grassroots charities and organisations who really make a difference in our local area.”

Karen Morris, development director and deputy CEO at the Community Foundation for Lancashire said: “We help many organisations give to charitable causes aligned with their vision and values and we’re excited to be working with the Marsden to manage their Charitable Foundation.

“We look forward to building a long-lasting relationship, helping them to see the impact they have on their communities and building a legacy for their charitable giving.”