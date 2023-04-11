Over 4,500 schoolchildren will be invited to take part in Nelson Town Council's extra special coronation event on Saturday, May 6th, from 10am to 3pm.

One of the highlights is a procession, which will be led by the world-famous Accrington Pipe Band, to kickstart a fantastic day of activities including live music from The Take That Experience, a large screen showing the live coronation, competitions, entertainment for all the family, a large selfie throne, free funfair rides, local food produce and high tea available.

Pupils at Whitefield Infant School helped to launch the Design A Crown Fit For a King competition organised by Nelson Town Council as part of the Coronation day celebrations

Cardboard King crowns have been delivered to 20 primary schools and nurseries across Nelson, with students being challenged to decorate their crowns as part of an exciting coronation competition, with a trip to London up for grabs for the winner and their family.

The judging of the crowns will take place on the Coronation day itself, with the children taking part invited to wear their decorated crowns in a spectacular procession, which gets underway from 10am in Nelson town centre.

Ahead of the event, Nelson Town Council visited Whitefield Infant School and Nursery to launch the school competition, with students decorating their crowns and learning more about the trip to London for the winning entry.

Mrs Hutton, teacher and leader of the school council at Whitefield Infant School, said: "We are extremely proud to have been chosen by Nelson Town Council to help launch and promote this fantastic competition for the King's Coronation event in Nelson town centre.

"The children had a fantastic time decorating their crowns, and were extremely excited when they found out that they could be the lucky winner of a trip to London with their family!"

Children attending the event will also receive a commemorative flag, aswell as a fantastic ‘King's Coronation Memorabilia Box' which will include a souvenir medal, a souvenir bookmark and a picture of and biography of King Charles III.

Coun. Faraz Ahmad, chairman of the events committee at Nelson Town Council, said: "Our coronation event is an opportunity for all the community to come together as one and celebrate this moment in history.

"A key part of that community is our school children and we were very keen to give them an important role in the day. We would love to see as many of them there as possible with their decorated crowns along with their parents, grandparents and siblings, for what is going to be an event to remember."

