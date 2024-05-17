Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Burnley project to help raise awareness of suicide has gone on tour, marking Mental Health Awareness Week.

Mark's Chair For Hope, led by Support After Suicide, is now on display at Pendleside Hospice to provide advice for staying emotionally fit and signs that someone’s mental health is deteriorating. It will also signpost people towards help and support in the area. And noticeboards offering similar information have been put up in Yorkshire Street Medical Centre in Burnley and Yarnspinners Primary Health Care Centre in Nelson.

Sharon Chapman, one of the organisers, decided to launch the scheme in memory of her husband, Mark, who died by suicide.

“We want it to be a reminder of what can happen when you don’t get help, that we all have to look after each other, and how little things [like not getting enough sleep] can become big things. Unless you’ve been in that situation, it’s hard to understand how quickly things can spiral."

The project also points people towards the support of social prescribers at Church on the Street for matters like housing, banking, debt, and benefits.

“Suicide is not always down to mental health. Sometimes, people feel overwhelmed due to social issues like losing a job, not having any money, or a relationship breakdown. We hope Mark’s Chair For Hope will teach people techniques that will help them to cope.”

To host the project at your organisation, visit Mark’s Chair For Hope on Facebook, or contact [email protected]