A lucky couple who were given a £10,000 wedding package are less than two weeks away from celebrating their big day.

Joe Brunt and Kirsty Sharples will be getting married at The Alma Inn in Laneshawbridge on March 21st after being selected as the most deserving recipients of the complete bespoke offering by judges of a competition hosted by the six companies that came together to offer the prize.

As well as The Alma Inn, fellow local businesses Ava Rose Hamilton, Bridgewater Menswear, Coco Aesthetics, Peter Anslow Photography and Luke Hearne Stylist joined forces to create the complete wedding package that will ensure Joe and Kirsty have a day they will never forget.

The £10,000 bundle includes: The Alma Inn hosting 50 day and evening guests; Kirsty wearing a stunning Ava Rose Hamilton gown; Groom Joe sporting a suit from Bridgewater Menswear; Treatments and laser hair removal from Coco Aesthetics; Wedding hair for the bride and party by Luke Hearne Stylist; Imagery of the entire day courtesy of Peter Anslow Photography.

When the prize was offered in September last year, couples were asked to enter and explain why they deserved to win.

“We had so many incredible entries,” said Paula Chappell, owner of bridal couture company Ava Rose Hamilton, who have a branch in Colne.

“The judges were unanimous that Kirsty and Joe’s story meant they deserved to have a magical day tailored totally to their wishes.”

Bride-to-be Kirsty, from Great Harwood, said: “The whole experience has been a whirlwind, my feet haven’t touched the floor. I still can’t believe we actually won this incredible prize.

“After such a tough few years, to receive good news came as a real shock and still doesn’t feel quite real.

“Ava Rose have been incredible. I was actually quite nervous, as with not planning a wedding or thinking we were going to be able to get married, ‘the dress’ hadn’t crossed my mind so I really had no idea what style or look I wanted.

“The team really listened to me and very quickly worked out ideas and options I loved. We found my perfect dress in no time at all, I had the best experience there with the team.”

As well as her £2,000 wedding dress, Kirsty has enjoyed £1,000 of beauty treatments from Coco Aesthetics.

“It’s been a total eye opener to me – I didn’t know all these treatments existed,” Kirsty smiled.

“I opted for the skin boosters and I’ve received lots of compliments on my skin since. I feel a million dollars and, most importantly, I look younger my than husband-to-be Joe!”

Kirsty has also undergone a hair transformation at the skilled hands of stylist Luke Hearne.

“I always imagined myself with long hair on my wedding day, but lost my hair during treatment,” Kirsty explained.

“The medication I am on now can cause hair loss but fortunately that’s not happened to me. Luke applied extensions to my own hair and just having my long hair back has settled my nerves and given me confidence not just for the big day, but ongoing.”

At the heart of the big day is the venue, and the happy couple have been working with The Alma Inn for many months – and their team have even created a special dish to suit the bride’s dietary needs.

“Emma (wedding coordinator) and Kath (head chef) have been wonderful,” said Kirsty.

“Being vegetarian and a bit of a picky eater, I can struggle to find dishes I like, but Kath just wanted to know what ingredients and types of dishes I do like to create something perfect just for me. I’m even trusting them to surprise me on the day with my perfect dish!

“Everything has been about our day and creating something bespoke that suits us.”