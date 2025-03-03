Pendle Borough Council increases its share of the council tax
More than 60% of homes in Pendle are in Band A which is an increase of £5.95 per year or 11p per week, from £199.06 to £205.01.
For Band D properties the figure will be £307.52, an increase of £8.93 for the year.
The leader of Pendle Borough Council Coun. Asjad Mahmood, said the increase was necessary because the council finds itself in “a difficult financial position because of an ongoing financial shortfall”.
Coun. Mahmood said: “Our priority is to provide good quality services to local people, and we know that many of our residents continue to need our support.
“To do this we have increased our share of the council tax by 2.99%, the same percentage increase as last year, which is an extra £8.93 per year for a Band D property and £5.95 for Band A property.
“It is with regret that we have to increase the council tax, but we are in this difficult financial position because of an ongoing financial shortfall.”
He added: “Our budget focuses on providing the services our communities rely on.
“It’s also about delivering the priorities in our Corporate Plan including providing good quality housing, responding to climate change, protecting our green spaces and keeping our streets clean.”
Pendle Council last week revealed it was spending around £95,000 to replace outgoing chief executive Rose Rouse with an interim appointment, Lawrence Conway who will take up the post as a temporary measure.