Blue-green algae which can be harmful to humans and highly toxic to animals has been found in Slipper Hill Reservoir, near Foulridge.

Pendle Borough Council is working with the Environment Agency to ensure people understand the dangers and keep their pets and children away from the water.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “Blue-green algae occur naturally in ponds, rivers, lakes and streams but during periods of warm, sunny weather, there can be a rapid increase in numbers creating harmful algal blooms or scum.

“The toxins can kill wild animals, farm livestock and pets. In humans, they can cause rashes, eye irritations and illnesses if swallowed.

“Not all blue-green algae blooms and scum are toxic, but you can’t tell just by looking at them, so it’s best to assume they are!”

The Environment Agency is responsible for monitoring blue-green algae.

Posters are being displayed warning of the dangers and it’s expected the warning will be in place until the cooler weather sets in.

Coun. Mohammad Iqbal, portfolio holder for Housing, Health and Wellbeing, said: “It’s important, particularly during warmer weather, to look out for the signs of blue-green algae.

“The water can look cloudy, green, like paint or jelly and can be foaming on the shoreline. Dogs are at risk if they drink the water or lick their coat after swimming with severe symptoms requiring rapid vet treatment.

“During this time, please keep dogs on a lead and out of the water and carry a bottle of water for them to drink.”

Sarah Whitwell, Head of Housing and Environmental Health, said: “The safety of visitors to the reservoir is our number one priority. We will work with the Environment Agency over the coming weeks to ensure the reservoir is regularly monitored.”