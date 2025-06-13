Live waxing event at The Coal Clough pub in Burnley raises £625 for Macmillan Cancer Support
Julieann Smith (35) is currently undergoing treatment for cervical cancer. So far she has raised £520 on her own for Macmillan Cancer Support by undergoing a headshave along with her son, McKenzie Taylor.
To show support, and help boost the total raised, the Coal Clough pub held a ‘live waxing’ night which saw seven customers have back and leg waxing treatments. Not only did the great scenes provide some class entertainment, but their efforts raised a further £625.
Landlord Martin Maughan said: “We have a great crowd here and they always step up to the plate when it comes to helping someone out.”
If you would like to make a donation to Julieann’s fundraising please click HERE.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.