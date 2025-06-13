Charity fund raising by a very brave young Burnley woman has been boosted by kind hearted pub regulars.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julieann Smith (35) is currently undergoing treatment for cervical cancer. So far she has raised £520 on her own for Macmillan Cancer Support by undergoing a headshave along with her son, McKenzie Taylor.

To show support, and help boost the total raised, the Coal Clough pub held a ‘live waxing’ night which saw seven customers have back and leg waxing treatments. Not only did the great scenes provide some class entertainment, but their efforts raised a further £625.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julieann Smith, who is battling cancer and raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support, with her son McKenzie Taylor (left) and her partner Ross Lamont

Landlord Martin Maughan said: “We have a great crowd here and they always step up to the plate when it comes to helping someone out.”

If you would like to make a donation to Julieann’s fundraising please click HERE.