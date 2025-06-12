One of Burnley’s oldest pubs has a new face at the helm.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Alex Giblin said he instantly ‘fell in love’ with the Lane Ends pub the moment he walked through the door.

“The people around here are so friendly and the regulars have been so welcoming. They love this pub and they want it to succeed and that’s my goal too,” said Alex (29). “The Lane Ends is a traditional local with a lot of support in a great catchment area. I am here for six to eight weeks to get things back up and running and hopefully I will stay for a lot longer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Giblin has taken over as new landlord at Burnley pub the Lane Ends

Alex has worked in the licensed trade since he was just 18, starting with a bar job while at university. Rising through the ranks to become bar manager, Alex knew he had found his calling and he has worked for several major companies, running his own pubs.

Affectionately known as ‘The Lane,’ the pub hosts live bands every Saturday and Alex wants to extend that to a Friday with a view to attracting more younger customers. He is also working on introducing quiz and bingo nights during the week. Karaoke is also one of the mainstays at the Lowerhouse Lane pub, taking place every Sunday and host Lucy Baker said the Lane Ends crowd was ‘one of the best around.’

Running free pool on Monday nights Alex is also looking to introduce a second pool team and start up a darts team to play competitively.

The history of the pub dates back to at least the 1840s, possibly earlier, when it was initially known as The Bird In The Hand. It became the Lane Ends in 1884. The original building was demolished in 1926, and replaced with the red brick building that stands today, as part of Burnley's road development. Owned by the Blackburn based Ingle Nook Group, Alex is also hoping to persuade the company to give the premises a bit of an upgrade, adding: “The customers love the place as it is, but it just needs a bit of tlc which I’m hoping we can do in the coming weeks.”