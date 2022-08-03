Jessica Gizon was the youngest nominee in the young achiever category in the recent Active Burnley Awards.

And although she didn't win, the 11-year-old's talent, skill and sheer dedication has brought her to the attention of the sporting world.

Sporting protege Jessica Gizon with her number one fan, her little sister Olivia

Jessica loves all sport but cricket is her number one and she plays for Lancashire under 11 girls and Lowerhouse and Church cricket clubs.

Proud dad Scott said: " Jessica is already talking about playing cricket all over the country and the world and how she can incorporate school and college to help her journey.

"Her words are 'it's up to me to try my best and give everything I have to be the best.' "

The energetic youngster, who has just left St Augustine's RC Primary School in Burnley, has tried almost every sport there is including golf, horse riding, swimming for Bobcats, rugby at Belvedere, athletics on track and field events such as javelin, discus, shotput, high jump, and long jump.

Sports superstar Jessica Gizon, one of the youngest nominees at the Active Burnley awards with star guest Eddie 'the eagle' Edwards and her sports teacher Mr Joe O'Brien who nominated her

She also runs cross country for Clayton le Moors Harriers and football for Barrowford Celtic girls.

Jessica was nominated for the Active award by her school sports teacher Mr Joe O’Brien. Sport is in her blood as her grandad played both pro and semi professional football, her aunt played table tennis at county level and Jessica's mum, Judith played for Burnley Ladies’ and is a former referee. She now plays netball.

Scott used to play football from a young age and also played at a semi-professional level. Now he coaches field events at Barden for Burnley Athletics Club, including shotput and discus.

But Jessica's biggest fan of all is her little sister Olivia who has just turned four.

Scott said: "Wherever Jessica is doing sports Olivia is always there wanting to do what her big sister is doing.