Burnley equine charity HAPPA finalist in Lancashire Tourism Awards

Burnley equine charity HAPPA has made it through to the finals of the Lancashire Tourism Awards in the Dog Friendly Business category.

By John Deehan
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 12:29 pm
Updated Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 12:30 pm

Julie Pharaoh-Gan, HAPPA head of marketing and fundraising, said the charity was delighted to make it through to the finals of such a prestigious award.

Read More

Read More
Adopt a dog in Burnley: These beautiful bundles of joy are currently up for adop...

“Shores Hey Farm has undergone changes to ensure that we are inclusive to all visitors, including canine companions,” she said.

HAPPA has been nominated in the Dog Friendly Business category of the Lancashire Tourism Awards

“With the cafe now welcoming dogs on all the lower floor, and outside eating area, a selection of water dispensers and bowls readily available and cooling accessories for warmer weather, the site now has a great new track pathway which is ideal for walking your dog.

“Without our visitors we simply couldn’t continue. Therefore, making the farm as dog friendly as is possible is very important to us all.

"Making it through to the final of such a prestigious award means so much to everyone at the charity. We wish all finalists the very best of luck.”

Burnley