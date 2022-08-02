Burnley equine charity HAPPA finalist in Lancashire Tourism Awards

Julie Pharaoh-Gan, HAPPA head of marketing and fundraising, said the charity was delighted to make it through to the finals of such a prestigious award.
“Shores Hey Farm has undergone changes to ensure that we are inclusive to all visitors, including canine companions,” she said.
“With the cafe now welcoming dogs on all the lower floor, and outside eating area, a selection of water dispensers and bowls readily available and cooling accessories for warmer weather, the site now has a great new track pathway which is ideal for walking your dog.
“Without our visitors we simply couldn’t continue. Therefore, making the farm as dog friendly as is possible is very important to us all.
"Making it through to the final of such a prestigious award means so much to everyone at the charity. We wish all finalists the very best of luck.”