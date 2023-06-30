Dorothy Calvert and Maureen Dillon, who first met as little girls at St Mary’s School and later lived near to each other in Brunshaw, are now neighbours again at Chapel Lodge care home in Worsthorne.

And athough the good friends are both sadly suffering from Alzheimer’s, they still remember each other and spend a lot of time together at the home where they amuse staff with their sense of humour.

Dorothy’s daughter Janet Semmens said: “Mum has been widowed twice now and went in to Chapel Lodge last September. Not long afterwards her good friend Maureen also moved in.

Lifelong friends Dorothy Clavert and Maureen Dillon at Chapel Lodge in Worsthorne

“It’s lovely to see them together and remembering each other. Mum and Maureen holidayed together with their families a lot in their younger years. They are hilarious together and the staff think they are a real comedy duo.

“Mum gets her handbag and goes down to breakfast in the morning. When she sees Maureen she thinks they are in a hotel in Blackpool.”

Dorothy, whose first husband Eddie Ramsbottom died in 1979, later married Bernard Calvert who died last year. Sadly she also lost her two sons Gordon and Philip, but is a proud grandmother and great great grandmother to 29.

She worked at Prestige in Burnley, while Maureen was a school chef who made excellent cheese and onion pies according to Janet.

Dorothy had her 90th birthday this week while Maureen turns 90 in September.

Janet has planned a 90th birthday party at Greenhill Social Club this weekend for Dorothy, where Maureen and many of Dorothy’s grandchildren will be attending.

Janet added: “Sadly mum lost both her sons and both of her husbands but she has lots of grandchildren and great great grandchildren, aged from one to 50, many of whom will be going to the party to help her celebrate with Maureen of course.

“I take them both out together sometimes for a coffee at the Bay Horse in Worsthorne, to Towneley or the cafe at Marks and Spencer. It’s lovely that they’re still together in the care home where they are comfortable and happy