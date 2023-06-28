NHS Property Services (NHSPS) recently lent a hand to revitalise the Roman Catholic Community Hub in Temple Street which was a vacant space that desperately needed refreshing.

Colleagues previously attended a small volunteering day in Accrington, which is where they learned about plans for the Burnley charity shop.

The NHSPS hard facilities management team worked closely with the charity to ensure their plans could be achieved, converting the disused space into a vibrant shop that will offer local shoppers a new place to pick up pre-loved items and generate essential donations.

NHS colleagues at the new Age UK store in Burnley

Justin O’Donnell, estates delivery partner for NHSPS, said: “We’re delighted to have been involved in such a worthwhile project, where we supported a local community and converted a disused building for such a great organisation like Age UK Lancashire.

“Their work is inspiring, and we are thrilled that we have been able to provide a refurbished space. We have offered our continued support with any future projects, including maintaining other Age UK Lancashire shops across the country, because our customers are at the heart of our business.”

Age UK Lancashire work with vulnerable and isolated elderly people to support them living independently and enhance their health and wellbeing. Their ethos is to help elderly people enjoy their later years, and with the new charity shop at the Roman Catholic Community Hub, the charity will be able to further assist elderly people in the Lancashire area.

Staff assisted on the lead up to opening day, by carrying out essential repair work as well as supplying extra materials to help keep costs low. They also got local businesses involved who provided additional free materials.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham, joined Age UK Lancashire’s head of retail, Janine Dawson, for the opening day.

Chris Leahy, managing director in the north for NHSPS, said: “It was great to see the hard work that our NHSPS colleagues put into the converted space come to fruition.”