That instant photo you can take on your phone and post on social media? And, thanks to today's technology, you can play around with the image to improve it. What's not to like?

The problem arises when people think that filtered image is the ‘real’ you. And, according to William Foley Trundle, Burnley skincare expert to the stars, this is causing havoc with the self esteem and confidence of an entire generation. They are aspiring for the perfect ‘Instagram look’, whatever that may be.

Skincare expert William Foley Trundle with Coronation Street actress Samia Longchambon who is one of his clients

"They see images of celebrities looking almost perfect with flawless skin, hair and pouting lips and they believe what they are seeing is real," said William, whose clients include ‘Coronation Street’ stars Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor and Sally Dynevor who plays Sally Metcalfe.

“Because of this they don't appreciate what they have and may even feel inadequate... their lips are not full enough, their eyebrows not the perfect shape and their skin is not clear enough.

"So they rush out to make themselves 'perfect’ often without doing any proper careful research."

William, who went to the former St Theodore's RC High School, is a dedicated skincare expert who has real passion and flair for what he does, borne out of suffering with acne as a teenager. He has worked for some of the top names in the industry including world leading brand Espa at its salon in Harvey Nichols store in Manchester.

Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor, who has been in the show since 1985, is also one of William's clients

He was then asked to join the spa team at the Radisson Edwardian Blu as an Espa therapist before he was poached by a skincare brand Rodial to come on board with them and be there skincare specialist for Harvey Nichols, Manchester and the North West. This gave William the opportunity to train to a higher level of knowledge which had a science base before his career took another direction and he found himself working for giant beauty brand Clarins Wilmslow in the heart of Cheshire as a skincare specialist.

He said: "It was while I was working for Clarins that I started to think about my natural progression in the beauty industry and really what drives me about skincare and that is delivering results for clients.

"This led me to the aesthetic industry and after researching treatments and medical skincare brands I knew then this was the world for me.

"I then went on to train in non surgical skin rejuvenation procedures such as dermaroller, mesotherapy, and chemical peels. and I will continue to excel in this industry always looking out for new procedures to be trained in to offer to my clients. "

William with Coronation Street star Lisa George who plays Beth Sutherland.

William also sat on an expert panel of beauty industry leaders for the Vocational Training Charitable Trust (VTCT) and gave his input on the T-level qualification for new therapists coming into the industry. William is now working with Dr. Jonquille Chantrey at her internationally renowned Cheshire clinic in Alderley Edge where he has trained in many new treatments including Coolsculpting (fat freezing) Ultracel (non surgical skin tightening ) Theraclear (acne procedure ) Medical facials (ZO skin health) prescription only skincare and Thermavein (removal of thread veins and skin tags)

His mantra is 'trust the science' and for William, it is vital that he helps people to look AND feel better. He said: "My role is to help people enhance what they have, to me that is so important."

William goes through different stages with his clients, such as skin management, skin health and chemical peels. He said: "A lot of them don't want to look different as so they don't want the surgical route or the injectable route. "They want to keep things as natural as possible and that's a big part of what I do in the clinic."

Another area of the industry William is passionate about it the importance of research and regulation adding: "I always say there is a light and a dark to the aesthetic industry.