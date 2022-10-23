Ryan McCaffrey, a year six teacher at St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary, was part of the 19 strong team from Revolution Martial Arts in Dewsbury and Team GB Sports Ju Jitsu squad who broke the world record for the longest class. The world record attempt was broken after the team lasted for 24 hours and 24 minutes.

So far they have raised £1,503 for Children in Need and now the mammoth task begins of getting all the documentation together and submitting it to the Guinness Book of World Records. Ryan said: " I have never been in as much pain both physically and psychologically. Living every hour, minute and second in your head for over 24 hours takes its toll.

Burnley teacher Ryan McCaffrey (left) with Oswaldtwistle's Kuon Ji Ju Jitsu Association's head coach Max Robinson, the current World and National champion, who also took part in the world record attempt.

" I am over the moon with my efforts and proud of everyone who took part. It was worth the pain and the money raised will make a huge difference to children's lives."

Ryan currently trains in Oswaldtwistle at Kuon Ji Ju Jitsu Association and his head coach is Max Robinson, the current World and National champion, who also took part in the world record attempt.