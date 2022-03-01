Both were from Burnley and enjoyed successful careers on the silver screen with Stephenson hitting the 'big time' in Hollywood and becoming an Oscar nominee.

A stage actor in Britain he was signed by Warner Brothers when he emigrated to the States.

His big break came when he was cast opposite the legendary Bette Davis in The Letter and was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor.

Celebrated actor Sir Ian McKellen hails from Burnley

Lomas appeared in more than 40 films in a 25 year career, making his first film appearance in an early sound version of Hobson's Choice.

Both actors, along with Burnley's own multi award winning actor Sir Ian McKellen, will be part of two major events celebrating the 90th anniversary of Burnley Film Makers this year.

On Saturday, April 30th, there will be a free event at Burnley Central Library from 10-30am to 3-30pm, bringing together a number of local film makers, film groups and video businesses from across the town involved in film production.

There will be talks, displays, demonstrations and archive films of Burnley along with state of the art film making

Oscar nominated Hollywood actor James Stephenson grew up in Burnley

equipment including 3D virtual reality tours, aerial drones and more.

And from May to September, Towneley Hall will be hosting a 90 Years of Film Making in Burnley exhibition, with displays, artefacts and presentations of films made by local film makers like Sam Hanna, a respected film maker from Burnley who began making films in the 1930s. The event will be a showcase of the town's history on film from the early 1930s to present day.

The anniversary coincides with the start of filming for 'The Bank of Dave' by film and television giants Netflix who have acquired the rights to film a biopic of his extraordinary rags to riches tale of Burnley's very own Dave Fishwick.

Filming in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley has already started and James Bond actor Rory Kinnear is playing Burnley's colourful businessman alongside Bridgerton leading lady Phoebe Dynevor.

US giants Netflix hope the story will chime with audiences around the world and create the feelgood movie of the year with Burnley and surrounding areas taking centre stage.