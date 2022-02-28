Netflix film crews descend on Pendle to shoot 'The Bank of Dave' movie
It was a case of lights, camera, action today as film crews rolled into Colne for the first day of filming "The Bank of Dave", Netflix's latest movie.
As revealed in the Burnley Express, US streaming giants Netflix have turned their global spotlight on none other than Burnley banker and Colne minibus salesman Dave Fishwick to be the subject of a feel-good biopic.
Rory Kinnear, famous for playing MI6 Chief of Staff Bill Tanner in the James Bond films Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die, will portray Dave in the new movie, alongside Bridgerton leading lady Phoebe Dynevor and a host of other star names.
Indeed, Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley - all areas close to Dave's heart - will be used as filming locations, on the insistence of the man himself who will serve as an executive producer for the film.
So, it's a case of keep your eyes peeled for the stars who will be occupying our towns in the coming weeks and months.