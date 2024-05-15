Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The last surviving member of the famed ‘Crowther Street Mob,’ who raised more than £100,000 to build Pendleside Hospice, has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Dorothy Woodhead, along with the fund raising group founder, the late Joan Ashworth, have a room named after them at the hospice in Colne Road, Reedley, in honour of their massive contribution. They were among a group of individuals, spearheaded by the hospice founder, Miss Muriel Jobling, whose campaigning led to the building of the hospice in 1988.

Dorothy enjoyed a ‘totally memorable’ day to celebrate her landmark birthday and among those joining in the party were The Mayor of Burnley Coun. Raja Arif Khan and the Chief Executive of the hospice Helen McVey. Now living in Ash Grove care home, formerly the Victoria Hospital where Dorothy worked as a nurse, she was delighted to hear the hospice she played such a major role in helping to become a reality was thriving.

Elaine Hirst, who is activities co-ordinator at Ash Grove, said: “It was a very emotional and lovely day especially when we told Dorothy that last year alone 1,700 people were able to use the hospice.” A live singer entertained at Dorothy’s party and she enjoyed a Chinese take away for tea for the first time in her life. A widow for 25 years, Dorothy, who also worked as a health visitor, was married to her late husband Kenneth for 40 years. Her brother Bob, who is 94 next month, and her niece Denise, joined the party.