Lashings of butter and sugar and always being positive is Norman Swain’s recipe for a long life.

And it has certainly worked as he just celebrated his 100th birthday. Family and friends came from Holland, German, Spain and the Isle of Wight, to join Norman for a party at the Fence Gate Inn which was part of a week of celebrations to mark the landmark birthday.

Born in Milton Street in Padiham, Norman also enjoyed a little break in Llandudno, one of his favourite places to go on holiday, as part of his celebrations. He first went there with his parents at the age of 25 after leaving the Royal Signals in Italy where he spent five years. After WW2 Norman became a chiropodist and owned a shop in Cross Street in Nelson until 1989. Norman also owned a newsagents’ shop with his late wife Jean in Padiham Road, Burnley, close to where Gannow Top roundabout is. Norman has a daughter Jill, son in law Howard and grandson Charlie. He is also an uncle and a great great uncle.

