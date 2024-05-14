Severe delays for motorists on M65 after accident affects junction 9 Burnley West and junction 12 Brierfield
Motorists are experiencing severe delays this morning after an accident on the M65.
The parts affected are on the M65 westbound between junction 9 Burnley West and Hapton and junction 12 at Brierfield. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes where possible.
