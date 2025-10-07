A piece of Lancashire history has crossed the Atlantic to the bright lights of Las Vegas and into the hearts of young readers.

Whiskers and the Witches of Pendle Hill, a new children’s book by Gina Beresford, reimagines the legend of the Pendle Witches through the curious eyes of a brave little field mouse named Whiskers.

Although Beresford is American, her inspiration is deeply rooted in her husband’s Lancashire hometown of Read, and their family’s regular visits to the region.

“Pendle Hill has always felt alive to me,” said Beresford. “Its shape dominates the Lancashire landscape; you can see it for miles, always watching. Its history, and the stories whispered through generations. It has a power that draws you in, even from far away.”

The book offers a gentle, age-appropriate retelling of the 1612 Pendle Witch Trials. With rich illustrations and lyrical storytelling, Beresford transforms a dark chapter of history into a story about empathy, courage, and compassion.

“The story of the Pendle Witches’ still matters,” she explained. “It reminds us how fear and misunderstanding can shape history. For families who spend time walking Pendle Hill, it’s especially important for children to know the stories woven into the landscape. It connects them to their roots.”

Originally written for her young son, Thomas, this illustrated story, filled with whispers, witches, courage, and kindness, is a heartfelt tribute to curiosity and heritage. More than just a picture book, it’s a reminder that empathy and understanding can change how we see the world.

Whiskers and the Witches of Pendle Hill is available now on Amazon.