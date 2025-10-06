Picture gallery: Peregrine falcons have first chick in nesting tray on top of St Peter's Health Centre in Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 6th Oct 2025, 15:01 BST
Earlier today we revealed the exciting news that a Peregrine falcon hatched at a nesting tray installed nearly a decade ago at the top of the St Peter’s Health Centre in Burnley.

Not only that, the mother was a lot younger than average, laying her egg at just 10-months-old herself.

Jen Coates, from the Manchester Raptors Society, has been keeping on these remarkable birds of prey in Burnley for some years now, and has sent us these superb pictures.

Peregrine falcon, St Peter's Centre, Burnley

Peregrine falcon, St Peter's Centre, Burnley

Peregrine falcon, St Peter's Centre, Burnley Photo: Contributed

Peregrine falcon, St Peter's Centre, Burnley

Peregrine falcon, St Peter's Centre, Burnley

Peregrine falcon, St Peter's Centre, Burnley Photo: Contributed

Peregrine falcon, St Peter's Centre, Burnley

Peregrine falcon, St Peter's Centre, Burnley

Peregrine falcon, St Peter's Centre, Burnley Photo: Contributed

Peregrine falcon, St Peter's Centre, Burnley

Peregrine falcon, St Peter's Centre, Burnley

Peregrine falcon, St Peter's Centre, Burnley Photo: Contributed

