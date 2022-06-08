The anniversary launched with a procession from St Peter's Church last Saturday followed by afternoon tea and tomorrow (Thursday, June 9th) the Burnley Faith Centre in Barden Lane will host a 'peace in our time' event at 7pm.

This Saturday (June 11th) a celebration of 20 years service will take place at St Andrew's Church in Colne Road, where it all began for Building Bridges in Burnley. The service is at 2pm and will be followed by a shared feast.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Building Bridges is marking its 20th birthday with a series of events including a fun day and a picnic at the Singing Ringing Tree

On Sunday a fun day will be held in Queens Park from 2pm to 5pm and on Saturday, June 18th, the Singing Ringing Tree is the venue for a 'more in common than divides us' themed picnic in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox.

The interfaith organisation brought together faith leaders from across Burnley in the aftermath of the disturbances and has been a force for good since then. Among the 20th anniversary celebrations will be tributes to founder members, including Colin Wills and former Burnley MP Peter Pike who both died this year.

Other events include a celebration at Daneshouse Football Club on Barden playing fields on Saturday, June 25th, and on Saturday, July 2nd, tours of Turf Moor stadium will be held. Pre-booking is required in advance and anyone interested is asked to email [email protected]