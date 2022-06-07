The price of diesel has also increased to an average price of 185.2p a litre. It is the third time in six days that a new high has been hit.

With supply of fuel slowing down in recent weeks due to bottlenecks at refineries across the world, and soaring oil prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, experts are warning that petrol prices are likely to continue increasing.

Prices at the pump have been hitting record highs every few days in recent weeks.

Here is a round up of prices you will pay at the pumps for your fuel in Burnley. The top price you will pay for petrol is £191.9p and £189.9p for diesel. The cheapest for petrol is £171.7p and £180.9p for diesel.

Undefined: readMore

1. A round of fuel prices in Burnley as prices at the petrol pumps reach an all time high Kitchens Garage petrol (£179.8p) diesel (£181..9p) Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2. A round of fuel prices in Burnley as prices at the petrol pumps reach an all time high Barracks Road : (£178.9p) petrol £184.9p (diesel) photo taken 2021 Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3. A round of fuel prices in Burnley as prices at the petrol pumps reach an all time high Rossendale Road service station petrol (£178.9p) diesel (£182.9p) photo taken 2021 Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4. A round of fuel prices in Burnley as prices at the petrol pumps reach an all time high Texaco Garage, Burnley Road, Padiham petrol (£191.9p) diesel (£189.9p) photo taken 2021 Photo: submitted Photo Sales