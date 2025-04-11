Lancashire cricket legend Jimmy Anderson has been awarded a knighthood by Rishi Sunak

Published 11th Apr 2025
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 15:06 BST
The Lancashire cricketing legend James Anderson has just today been made a Knight.
James Anderson of Lancashire during the Lancashire CCC photocall at Emirates Old Trafford on Tuesday. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)James Anderson of Lancashire during the Lancashire CCC photocall at Emirates Old Trafford on Tuesday. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
James Anderson of Lancashire during the Lancashire CCC photocall at Emirates Old Trafford on Tuesday. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Former England cricketer Jimmy Anderson has been awarded a knighthood in Rishi Sunak's resignation honours list.

Sir James, who retired from test cricket in July having taken more wickets than any fast bowler in test history, is joined on the list by a number of Tory politicians who received peerages and knighthoods.

Former education and housing secretary Michael Gove was confirmed to have been given a seat in the House of Lords after being heavily tipped for a peerage.

Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor in Mr Sunak's cabinet, and ex-foreign secretary James Cleverly were also awarded knighthoods.

Burnley born Jimmy is England’s greatest ever fast bowler with 188 Tests and 700+ wickets to his name.

The 42- year-old retired from the England cricket team in July last year but in January, he signed a one-year deal with his beloved Lancashire for the Rothesay County Championship and Vitality Blast.

Outside of his career, Jimmy has been married to model Daniella Lloyd since 2004 and together they share two daughters.

