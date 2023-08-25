A series of fostering adverts are being shared on fleets of recycling trucks across Pendle.

Lancashire County Council's fostering team has partnered with Pendle Borough Council to promote its valuable work on the vehicles, with the first ones already out and about.

The leader of Pendle Borough Council attended the official launch of the signs in July.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood said: “We’re delighted to work with Lancashire County Council to encourage more people to come forward and become foster carers.

“They are absolutely crucial to the work that children’s services do to keep young people safe. Together, we can make a real and positive difference to many lives.”

Coun. Cosima Towneley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for children and families, also attended the launch.

"It's a wonderful initiative and I'd like to thank my cross district colleagues for supporting our county-wide fostering initiative by allowing us to use their vehicles to spread the word.

"Finding stable, loving homes in which children can thrive lies at the heart of what we do in Lancashire's Children's Services and this is an eye-catching new way to remind people of a life-changing vocation that makes all the difference to a child's life.

"Lancashire County Council's foster carers form a unique fostering family made up of a strong, comprehensive network offering regular social events, activities, and financial support."