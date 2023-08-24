News you can trust since 1877
Burnley's Unity College celebrates GCSE results

Students and staff at Unity College are today celebrating the very many successes of their Year 11 students, against the backdrop of a difficult few years due to the Covid pandemic.
By Dominic Collis
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:11 BST

Whilst GCSE grades nationally are expected to drop this year, students at Unity College have secured some exceptional performances.

Headteacher, Jane Richardson, said: “These young people have had a difficult journey over to achieve their success today. In March 2020, they were in Year 8, with just one full year of high school education under their belts when the pandemic hit and they experienced three years of unprecedented disruption to their education.

“Yet, despite this, Unity College students have secured some truly fantastic results. These are testament to the hard work, dedication and determination of students and staff, as well as the support of parents and carers.”

Unity College Photo: Kelvin StuttardUnity College Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Some of Unity’s best performing students included Lalitah Botha (five GCSEs at Grade 9 and four at Grade 8); Farhad Ali (four GCSEs at Grade 9 and four at Grade 8); Adam Mountford (three GCSEs at Grade 9 and three at Grade 8); Jazmine Smith (three GCSEs at Grade 9 and one at Grade 8) and James Beharrell (two GCSEs at Grade 9 and one at Grade 8).

Mrs Richardson added: “As well as those students who have achieved at the very highest levels, many have made incredible progress during their time at Unity College to exceed expectations in their GCSEs including, Ethan Bradley, Emily Brunt, Frankie-Leigh Forrest, Jennifer Jones, Kye Jones, Archie Ludlam-Palmer, Ben Mountford and Alfie Swaine. We are really proud of them.

“We wish all our students happiness and success in their next steps.”

