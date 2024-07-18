Lancashire County Council Champions provide financial support to communities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Veteran's groups, mental health initiatives, and disability charities were just some of the beneficiaries of tens of thousands of pounds from Lancashire County Council’s Champions.

In the year to April, county councillors gave dozens of grants totalling more than £60,000 to ensure that community groups could continue to provide services to their local areas.

County Coun. Phillippa Williamson, Leader of Lancashire County Council, said: “I am delighted that the council can help community groups provide services and experiences to people that otherwise might not have received them.

“Our Champions do a brilliant job of getting in and around communities, deftly identifying where money can be best spent to improve people’s lives.”

These include: Alf Clempson, Champion for Armed Forces and Veterans; Peter Britcliffe, Acting Champion for Disabled People; Stuart Morris, Champion for Mental Health; Joan Burrows, Champion for Older People; Paul Rigby, Champion for Parishes; and Loraine Cox, Champion for Young People.

This year, 89 projects benefitted from the Champion grants. These included the Sporting Challenge for people with learning difficulties, youth groups like The Rotary Clubs U12's Football and Girlguiding, and community groups tackling social isolation and promoting the health and wellbeing of residents, including our armed forces and veterans.

Each champion is granted an annual sum of £10,000 to finance their activities. These activities encompass organising and attending events, providing grants or loans within their remit, and covering other incidental costs necessary for their roles.

Champions have the flexibility to carry over any unspent balance up to a maximum of £2,500 from one financial year to the next, allowing for a maximum budget of £12,500.