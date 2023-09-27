News you can trust since 1877
Lancashire Choir of the Year 2023: Pendle and Ribble Valley groups hit high note as they become award finalists

Three choirs based in Pendle and the Ribble Valley have hit a high note after becoming award finalists.
By Laura Longworth
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 14:45 BST
The talented trio of groups have beaten hundreds of entrants to reach the prestigious finals of Lancashire Choir of the Year 2023, with the winner to be announced at a special celebration at Lancaster University's Great Hall on Wednesday, November 29th.

Nelson Civic Ladies' Choir, Valley Aloud Community Choir and Clitheroe Parish Church Amateur Operatic Dramatic Society - Show Choir were among the final six to be shortlisted by a panel of experienced musicians after sending in a recording of their performances.

County Coun. Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "Last year, we launched this competition as a way to celebrate the abundance of singing talent that we have in choirs across Lancashire.

The winners have been announced for the Lancashire Choir of the Year 2023.The winners have been announced for the Lancashire Choir of the Year 2023.
"Once again, the high quality of every performance gave our experienced judging panel a very tricky job in trying to whittle these stunning entries down to six, which was no mean feat!

"These exceptional singers will now perform at the live celebration event at Lancaster University's Great Hall.

"I'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone who entered this year's competition. Unfortunately, not every choir could make the final shortlist but there was a very high standard this year and if you were unsuccessful, I'd strongly encourage you to reapply next time."

The public vote will also open soon for the People's Choice award.

For more information, please visit https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/

READ MORE: Countdown on to annual Clitheroe Castle bonfire

