Heart-throb Lucien, who hails from Read and attended Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe, could be slipping into the famous tuxedo vacated by outgoing Bond Daniel Craig, another fellow northerner, if the rumours are to be believed.

Lucien, who first came to prominence in 2007 for his role in cult teen drama Grange Hill, is currently starring in hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, which saw him gain global exposure and millions of fans.

But a role as the world’s most famous suave super-spy 007 would catapult Lucien into the stratosphere should it come off.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Lucien Laviscount attends as David Yurman Celebrates The Vanity Fair Oscar Party at The Wallis Annenberg Center on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

The word is that James Bond executives have their eye on the 30-year-old to step into Craig’s shoes after being impressed by his Emily in Paris performances as Alfie, boyfriend of protagonist Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins.

Indeed, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, the daughter of original legendary Bond producer Albert R. "Cubby" Broccoli, is said to be keen on Lucien for the role.

If he does land the role, previously played by legendary actors including Sean Connery and Roger Moore, could we see Lucien ordering a glass of his hometown’s favourite tipple Benedictine in lieu of Bond’s usual Martini, shaken not stirred?

