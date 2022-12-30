His Majesty the King has announced his intention to confer the prestigious honour on him for public and political service.

Mr Stephenson (41) who lives in Colne, was first elected to represent Pendle in the 2010 General Election. He was re-elected in 2015, 2017 and 2019, with a higher number and share of the vote each time. He has served as a government minister since 2017, serving continuously under the last four Prime Ministers.

Away from politics Mr Stephenson is a Community First Responder with the North West Ambulance Service and worked as a volunteer vaccinator at Blackburn Cathedral during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has been named a CBE in the King's New Year's Honours List

Mr Stephenson served as Parliamentary Private Secretary to several Ministers during David Cameron’s time as Prime Minister. His first Ministerial appointment was in 2017, when Prime Minister Theresa May appointed him to the Government whips office. He became a senior government whip and the Vice Chamberlain of HM Household, a role which involved him having regular audiences with HM the Queen.

In 2019 Theresa May appointed him as the Business and Industry Minister.

Mr Stephenson said: “I am surprised and delighted to be honoured. This is an honour not just for me but for everyone who has supported me, especially my hardworking team who have helped me resolve thousands of issues for Pendle residents over the last twelve years.”

“To serve as a MP is the greatest privilege of my life, but alongside that to have been able to serve as a Minister continuously under four successive Prime Ministers has been a tremendous honour. From working to keep critical freight moving during the pandemic, to overseeing the Homes for Ukraine scheme, which has provided safety for over 100,000 people, it has been incredibly rewarding to help shape government policy.

“At all times I have worked hard to put the people of Pendle first, continuing to champion local issues within government. I am proud that in the past three years we’ve secured £25m. to help regenerate Nelson and £6.5m. for projects in Colne. I’m delighted that we’ve secured more funding for the outstanding Nelson and Colne College and that the transformation of the derelict Brierfield Mills into ‘Northlight’ is almost complete.

“I’d like to dedicate this honour to all the incredible Pendle residents and groups I have the privilege to serve. From remarkable individuals to local businesses, charities and community groups who do so much. They all help inspire me and keep pushing to secure further improvements for our area.”

Under Prime Minister Boris Johnson Mr Stephenson served as a Foreign Office Minister and a Transport Minister, before he joined the cabinet as Minister without Portfolio and Chairman of the Conservative Party in July 2022. As a cabinet minister, he was sworn in as a member of Queen Elizabeth II's Privy Council, becoming the 1,336th, and final, person to be sworn into Her late Majesty’s Privy Council.

In this role he oversaw the Conservative leadership election, which saw Liz Truss elected Prime Minister. Following this he was made Minister for Housing and Communities, in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

