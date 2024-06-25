Ladies' night held at Padiham Town Hall and hosted by The HUB at Padiham is a great success

By Sue Plunkett
Published 25th Jun 2024, 10:58 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2024, 11:36 BST
A ladies’ night hosted by The HUB at Padiham was a huge success.

Aimed at bringing strangers together for a night out and to raise awareness of mental health and let people know they are not alone, the event was held at Padiham Town Hall.

Hub volunteer Vivien Storey said: “So many ladies including mums and grandmas can live in a house with children, adults or simply live alone and don't go out and socialize as it's hard to go on their your own, especially to an evening like this.

A ladies' night hosted by The HUB at Padiham took place at Padiham Town Hall. The aim of the evening was to give women who may never get the opportunity go out a chance to let their hair down and make some new friends

“Our aim was to seat strangers together and get women talking and the result was amazing with table karaoke, where the whole table got up together to sing a song. Where else can ladies go round here just to get dressed up, feel special, have a dance and a sing and make friends in the community?

“It was a massive success and every volunteer worked so hard to pull it off. We are a team and always pull together to raise awareness for mental health in all ages and genders. We are extremely proud of the hub and what it stands for.”

