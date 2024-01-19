Libraries across Burnley will be boosted with a £88,000 grant for a new project which aims to create volunteering opportunities and tackle loneliness.

The grant is from the Know Your Neighbourhood Fund, which will see £30m. shared across 27 disadvantaged areas in England. Public libraries will share £2.5m. and other recipients include museums, arts organisations and charities.

Burnley Library, Burnley Campus Library, Coal Clough Library, Padiham Library and Pike Hill Library will share the funds, allowing them to run several projects working with partners.

It will go towards:

The creation and expansion of groups, events and activities at the libraries, increasing opportunities for participation within some of the most deprived wards.

Creating opportunities for volunteering on the 'Clarets Collected' project, as well as around the local history offer at Burnley Library. Run by Lancashire Archives and Local History, and involving Lancashire County Council's Cultural Services and external partners, the Clarets Collected project is bringing together a fan-led Burnley Football Club Archive at Burnley Library, with support from the Friends of Lancashire Archives.

Allowing Blaze Arts, a youth-led arts charity, to research and devise events and activities that target young people to increase their participation within the library service.

County Coun. Peter Buckley, cabinet member for Community and Cultural Services, said: “This is a great step in the right direction to encourage Burnley residents to volunteer and improve their social connections.

“As well as preserving local history and culture, the funding will be able to reach anyone who may be feeling lonely in Burnley. It means a lot to us to see such incredible work being done where it is needed the most.”

County Coun. Cosima Towneley, cabinet member for Children and Families, added: “Another way that Lancashire County Council is hoping to tackle loneliness is through our recently opened Family Hubs.

“Situated across the county, these Family Hubs are there to connect children, young people and families to lots of exciting services in their local area.”

For more information on the Know Your Neighbourhood Fund, go to https://www.gov.uk/government/news/volunteering-boost-for-charities-libraries-and-museums

