KK’s Krazy Golf and Sports bar and Kiddy Kids offering discount breakfasts for pensioners at King’s Mill in Harle Syke
KK’s Krazy Golf and Sports bar and Kiddy Kids will be offering the discount breakfasts at King’s Mill in Queen Street, Harle Syke, from Wednesday to Friday 10am to 3pm.
Launched this week, the special offer is available for seniors aged 60 and over every week, with ID shown for £2.50.
Abbey Hartley, from the company, said: “As we enter the colder months of autumn and winter, we are all too aware of the financial struggles that many pensioners are facing, especially with the recent changes to the government's Winter Fuel Payment.
“To help alleviate some of the pressure and support our community, we are offering these hot breakfasts. In these challenging times, we understand how important it is to provide a warm meal at an affordable cost, and we hope this initiative will make a positive difference for our pensioners.
