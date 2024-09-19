Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A freelance journalist and campaigner from Burnley has been chosen to model for international outdoor clothes brand Berghaus.

Albia Begum, who is an ambassador for Pendleside Hospice and leads a women’s walking group raising awareness for the hospice, said she was approached by a talent scout while in Newcastle.

Miss Begum, who is currently writing a series of fictional books, said: “It all started when I was heading back from a friend’s wedding in South Shields this past May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“After a late-night celebration, I found myself strolling through Newcastle city centre the next morning, feeling exhausted and wearing sunglasses to catch my bus back to Burnley. Out of nowhere, a model scout approached me.

Albia Begum modelling for Berghaus

“At first, I thought he was just trying to chat me up, but he convinced me to take a few photos and a video. The funny part? I was actually wearing my hiking boots, leggings, and a waterproof jacket!

“A week later, I got a call saying that Berghaus wanted to do a fitting with me in London. I jumped at the chance and hopped on a train, with all expenses paid. I stayed in a hotel, and the next day, I did the photoshoot.

“It was an incredible experience as Berghaus went all out with their autumn/winter collection. Stylists, photographers, cameramen, assistants, makeup artists, videographers, and even chefs – it was truly memorable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, it was an easy yes because I’m a big fan of hiking and love the outdoors.”

Indeed, Albia leads a women’s hiking group called ‘It’s All About WALKING’ in Burnley, which empowers women to walk for Pendleside Hospice, where she been an ambassador since 2018.

The group for women aged 18 and over who love walking and talking at the same time, and it encourages them to improve their health and well-being. It’s also for those who just want to walk without the added pressure of talking.

Albia added: “Over the years, our members have learned more about the beauty of our county as well as Yorkshire and the Lake District. It’s a positive and immersive experience that helps women get to know each other from different backgrounds and breaks down barriers between different cultures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The women have grown to learn what to wear in different conditions, from jumpers, jackets, shoes, and gloves to hats and waterproofs. It’s been great to see how passionate they are and the efforts they make to shop at outdoor stores. Some even share their own hiking clothes and teach others about the materials – it’s fabulous!

“Each year, we raise donations for Pendleside Hospice through JustGiving, and it’s been humbling to be part of a group where I’ve also grown by learning from them. It’s a special group, and we have a lot of respect and love for each other.

“Berghaus is an international brand, and wearing their clothing range is an absolute pleasure. This two-year international campaign is a fantastic opportunity, and I’m thrilled to represent their everyday outdoor collection around the world.

As reported in the Express, Albia is currently writing a series of books after taking inspiration from the Paris Olympics.