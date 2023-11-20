News you can trust since 1877
Kanokwai Budo Renmei Dojo in Winewall judo club raises money for Stanley Grange

Members of a Colne judo club, based at the Kanokwai Budo Renmei Dojo in Winewall, took on a sponsored throw challenge which lasted for well over an hour.
By Dominic Collis
Published 20th Nov 2023, 10:59 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 10:59 GMT
They ranged in age from young adolescents to those nearer middle age, and all took on this feat to raise funds for Stanley Grange Community Association, (SGCA), which supports 43 adults with learning disability and complex needs between Blackburn and Preston.

Ten years ago, the friends and families of the residents at Stanley Grange, heard that the owning charity wanted to sell the estate for profit, so in response they formed a charity, the Stanley Grange Community Association, with the expressed aim of buying the estate so that the residents could continue living in their chosen home.

They managed to source a loan and searched for a partner organization to provide the personal care and support of the residents, and eight years ago succeeded in their mission, when the community became the property of SGCA, and the social care work contract was awarded to Future Directions, a Community Interest Company.

One of the judo club members, Pastor Tony Howarth, met one of the Stanley Grange residents through his previous work as Chaplain at Belvedere Manor Care Home in Colne, and kindly led a private memorial service at Stanley Grange for the handicapped resident, who later showed him around the estate.

Pastor Tony was so impressed that he asked his judo club to do their annual charity fund-raiser in aid of Stanley Grange this year.

The grand sum of £165 raised altogether was handed over to Dr Caroline Palmer, local retired GP and sister of the resident at Stanley Grange.

The money will be used specifically to refurbish a small Edwardian pavilion, in a wooded glade in the grounds, where the memorial was held, and which all agree would make a perfect quiet indoor contemplative space for residents, staff and families alike.

It is hoped that the association between the judo dojo and Stanley Grange will continue, as the judo club has been invited to demonstrate its moves to all interested residents at Stanley Grange on a Saturday in early March.

