News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Junior grassroots football club Brierfield Celtic celebrates 50th anniversary

Brierfield Celtic Football Club returned to its grassroots by inviting the team’s founder and first manager to a special 50th anniversary celebration.
By Dominic Collis
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:11 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:11 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The club celebrated its 50th season in junior football at a get together at Walter Street Club in Brierfield with some special guests.

The present group of committee members and coaches welcomed over 40 managers, coaches, players and partners from the last 50 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Club secretary Dave Johnson said: “Guests of honour were co-founder Donald Bailey who is now 88 years old and our first ever manager Dave Marshall.

Most Popular
Pictured are about 20 ex managers and coaches from the last 50 years of Brierfield Celtic Football Club, including first ever manager Dave Marshall in the grey jacket.Pictured are about 20 ex managers and coaches from the last 50 years of Brierfield Celtic Football Club, including first ever manager Dave Marshall in the grey jacket.
Pictured are about 20 ex managers and coaches from the last 50 years of Brierfield Celtic Football Club, including first ever manager Dave Marshall in the grey jacket.

“Over the last half century Celtic have welcomed more than 1,000 players from age six to 18 from all areas and backgrounds and we are very proud of our inclusion of players from the local Asian community, approximately 20% of our players currently come from that group.”

Read More
Work starts on new Batch Gin bar at Northlight in Brierfield

The club, one of the oldest in the region, has enjoyed many successes over the years including the North West Community Club award in 2003, presented to Mr Johnson by Sir Alex Ferguson at a glittering ceremony in Manchester.

Dave added: “We currently have 10 teams from the Under 7 age group through to Under 16s and due to our recent recruitment drives we also now boast four Under 7 teams this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’d just like to thank everyone at the club for their support and we look forward to the next 50 years.”

The team, which caters for boys and girls plays its home games at the John Bradley Playing Fields, Marsden Road, Nelson.

Related topics:BrierfieldAlex Ferguson