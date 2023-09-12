A successful Burnley gin distiller is raising a glass to a new bar in Brierfield, while creating 10 new jobs.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the grant of planning permission in May, work will now start to transform the former substation at Northlight into a new facility for Batch Brew Ltd.

The works will form the next phase at Northlight and will be undertaken by local developer and contractor, Barnfield Construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Whitwell, founder and director of Batch Brew, said: “We are incredibly pleased to be one step nearer to opening to the public. The SubStation Bar at Northlight will be a new destination for all with a taste for quality drinks.

Works will now start to transform the former substation at Northlight into a bespoke gin bar for Burnley based Batch Brew Ltd

“It is an exciting time for the team and a momentous time for the brand, from humble beginnings making gin in a Burnley terrace basement we have witnessed solid growth and the new distillery and bar is the next step to allow us to serve the local population.

“The intention is that the distillery will remain in Burnley producing our craft gins. The new facility at Northlight will provide gin tasting, cocktail evenings and regular events bringing people closer to spirit production. It is envisioned the new facility will create up to 10 jobs.”

Northlight is being brought to Pendle by PEARL – Pendle Enterprise and Regeneration (Brierfield Mill) Ltd, a joint venture company between Barnfield Investment Properties and Pendle Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy Clavell-Bate on the project team of PEARL, said: “The SubStation Bar is a great addition to Northlight and undoubtedly will become a popular destination for our local community and tourists. It is great news that Batch Brew have chosen Northlight as their base and further evidence of Northlight’s appeal as a place to work and live.

“Northlight embodies everything PEARL was set up to do. Once complete it will take centre stage in the economic fortunes of Lancashire and be a Northern Powerhouse once again, bringing jobs, quality homes and tourism to Pendle.”

Northlight also received funding from the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Growth Deal and Lancashire County Council.

The former Brierfield Mill complex is over 350,000 sq ft across a seven-acre site alongside the Leeds and Liverpool Canal and is also home to a complex of 80 quality apartments, Group First head quarters, Store First Self Storage, Burnley FC in the Community’s Leisure Box, Fundaland, In-Situ Garage for arts and cultural opportunities and Lancashire Adult Learning’s HQ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie Francis OBE, chairman of the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, said: “Taking a large disused mill like Brierfield and transforming it into a contemporary mixed-used scheme like Northlight is exactly the type of regenerative project the LEP’s Growth Deal was designed to support.

“The fact a successful and expanding local business like Batch Brew is now opening a new facility there is also testament to how our investments continue to drive economic growth, and support new jobs, across all parts of Lancashire.”