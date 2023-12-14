Trinity Hub’s Christmas musical showcase really did bring joy to the world last Sunday, entertaining a packed church in Clitheroe and raising a huge £1,200 for the Christian Aid Emergency Christmas Appeal.

It was the twelfth anniversary of Joy to the World concerts which began in 2012. The twin themes of Christmas, and the celebration of anniversaries occurring during the year, continue to offer much scope for variety.

The audience, which included the mayors of both the Ribble Valley and Clitheroe were welcomed by Alan Meyer, Chair of Clitheroe Christians in Partnership.

The audience joined in with a variety of modern and traditional carols performed by Ribble Valley Choir and orchestra.

Grace Brooks and Lily Robinson from the Angela Westwell School of Dance at Clitheroe Trinity

In Paradisum by Gabriel Fauré was movingly sung by Yvonne Hartlebury as the soloist with sensitive accompaniment by James Robinson on the organ, Dorothy Birwell on the piano and the choir.

Two dancers, Grace Brooks and Lily Robinson from the Angela Westwell School of Dance gracefully interpreted the 18th variation on a theme of Paganini by Rachmaninov. This music was chosen to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the composer’s birth.

Glen and Gerry Purchase performed an amusing sketch called The Carpenters go to Bethlehem. A monologue by Helen Coles playing a return visit by Queen Victoria included references to the coronation. And a sports’ report on 2023 was cleverly written and delivered in verse by Norman Kelly.

In a poetry interlude, Richard Thornton read two sonnets by Shakespeare to recognise the 400th anniversary of the publication of his folio. Maureen Fenton followed Richard with two Christmas poems by U A Fanthorpe.

Each item was introduced by comperes Madeline Adey and Andrew Piercy.

Rev Ian Humphreys, Superintendent of the Clitheroe Methodist Circuit, gave his explanation of the reasons we celebrate Christmas. He linked the sadness of current conflicts with the recollection of the spontaneous singing of carols followed by a game of football on the battlefield in WWI, initiated by ordinary soldiers.

He asked for support for victims of war though a retiring collection for the Christian Aid Emergency Christmas Appeal.

