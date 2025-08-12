Join RSPCA Lancashire East's Mutt Strutt fund-raiser in Towneley Park

Staff and volunteers at the RSPCA’s Lancashire East Branch are hoping that dog owners will once again turn out in force to join them at their annual fund-raising walk.

‘Mutt Strutt’ is back for the fourth year at Towneley Park in Burnley on Sunday August 31st with all proceeds going towards caring for the animals at the branch’s busy rehoming centre at Altham.

Just over £900 was raised by walkers and their dogs at last year’s event, which also aims to shine a light on the work done by the branch’s 28-strong team of foster carers who help abandoned, neglected and cruelly treated animals make the transition to a new home.

Owners can register their pets on the day between 11.45am and 1.45pm and then head off at their own pace to walk across the Parkrun circuit.

Rather than requesting sponsors, the branch is again asking that all dog owners taking part make a donation of £10. On completing the route, they will all receive a certificate and a goody bag to mark the occasion.

Owners can choose to walk their dogs over a one and a half mile-long marshalled route, or complete the circuit twice so as to make up a three-mile jaunt. They can also pre-register their dogs beforehand by visiting the branch’s website. The branch’s tombola team will be in attendance with some great prizes to be won.

RSPCA Lancashire East Branch manager Jeanette Ainscough said: “Thanks to our supporters and their canine companions, our first Mutt Strut was a huge success and we’re hoping our fourth event will prove to be just as popular.

“The more people that join our fostering scheme, the more dogs and cats we can care for in a home environment. This is particularly beneficial for those animals that find a kennel or a cattery stressful, and it can also help them to adjust to family life quicker.”

Living with a foster family provides the animals with one-to-one care, allowing them to build up their confidence and get used to living in a home environment, whilst freeing up much-needed space for another animal to come into the centre.

If you’d like to become a foster carer with the Lancashire East branch you can find out more details by calling 01254 231118 or emailing [email protected]